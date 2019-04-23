1 / 5

Are you facing trouble losing weight or are you looking for ways to lose those extra kilos faster? Well, if your answer is yes, you have reached the right place. There is plethora of ways to achieve a weight loss goal that includes working out, drinking plenty of water, not skipping breakfast, cutting down on alcohol, eating less sugary foods, taking proper sleep etc. However, you need to know what the right way of doing that is. Eating a balanced diet is what is advised by almost everyone. However, do you know that what this diet should be included of? Well, apart from green vegetables, fibre-rich foods, and fruits, you need to add complex carbs. Shocked? Yes, opting the right kind of carbs can help you get that skinny body. Read on to know about the foods that come under this category.