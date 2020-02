1 / 7

The higher your metabolism is, the more you burn calories. And less calorie means lesser unwanted body fat. Metabolism is the set of life-sustaining chemical reactions that help convert the food we need into energy and eliminate the waste. Having high metabolism can also make you feel better.A person with a low or slow metabolism will burn fewer calories at rest and during activity. Such person should eat less to avoid becoming overweight. So, what can you do to boost metabolism to help you burn calories? There are plenty of way to boost your metabolism. Exercise is one option. Your eating habit also determine your rate of metabolism. Certain foods can speed up or slow down metabolism. Below are some foods that can help boost your metabolism and lose weight-