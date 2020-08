1 / 6

Many people blame their metabolism when they are unable to lose weight even after trying everything. This is because, the higher your metabolism, the more calories you burn. This makes it easy for you to maintain an ideal weight. But what exactly is metabolism. This is a chemical process by which your body converts the food you eat into energy. This is an important bodily function. Your body needs energy to function properly. A sluggish metabolism can have an adverse effect on health. It can affect your hormones, circulation, respiratory system, digestion among others. So it is important to rev up your metabolism. You can easily do so with the right foods. There are many foods that can boost your metabolism and help you lose weight easily. The secret is in knowing what to add to your dinner plate. Here we reveal 5 foods that you must definitely add to your diet to enjoy a healthy metabolism and lose weight.