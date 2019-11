1 / 6

Marriage is a tiring affair complete with numerous rituals that demands your active participation. While you are busy with the many small details that need to be seen to, you must not ignore your beauty requirements till the last minute. It can lead to unnecessary hassles and ruin your big day. Booking your parlour and making your hair appointment for the last minute may give you a glow on your wedding day. But it may also ruin your day if you develop a rash or inflammation from the procedure. By trying too many things too close to your day, you are not giving yourself a chance to fix your mistakes. If you wish to look the best on your special day, then here are a few beauty mistakes you must try and avoid.