What you wear to the gym really matters. It affects how you perform, your motivation levels and even the likelihood of injury. Wearing the right gym clothes is crucial if you are a fitness freak. Did you know that many gym injuries are actually due to inappropriate clothes? So, it makes perfect sense to invest in good and quality gym wear. This will not only turn heads and make you popular, but it will also ensure that you spend some quality time working our without any fear of injury or discomfort. You must also pay attention to your footwear. This will protect your joints. Basically, your gym clothes must be you must always opt for light, breathable and sweat-wicking fabrics. These clothes draw moisture away from the body and keeps you dry and comfortable.