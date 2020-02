1 / 6

A fulfilling sex life is an essential part of a healthy and fit life. In fact, some experts say it may even increase your lifespan. Sex can even help you to live longer. But this does not mean that unsafe sex offers the same benefits. You need to practice safe sex to live a long and fulfilling life. A sexually satisfying life will not only make you a happier person, but it will also help you keep many illnesses and conditions at bay. A happy and stress-free life is guaranteed to bring you various health benefits. That is why various research on sexual activities also point to the health benefits associated with it. Let us take a look at a few health benefits of sex.