Turns out that pizza, fries, sweets and sodas are the worst enemies of a man's reproductive health while fish, fruits, chicken and veggies are the BFFs of his sperm. According to a study published in JAMA Network Open, men who love gorging on pizza, fries, sweets, sodas and red and processed meats had a lower sperm count by about 26 million. They also reported depleted levels of other re essential reproductive hormones. The study further noted that men whose meals included sufficient fish, chicken, vegetables, fruits, and water had about 46 million more sperms than those who ate less of these foods. General wisdom in the field suggests that the normal count ranges from 15 million to 200 million sperms per ml of semen. So, here we come, with a list of foods that will keep your sperm count in the healthy range. make sure you have enough of them in your meals.