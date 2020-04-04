1 / 6

Walking meditation is a mindfulness practice that has its origins in Buddhism. This practice can offer many health benefits. According to a study at University of Wisconsin-Madison, people suffering from chronic inflammatory conditions like rheumatoid arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease and asthma, may benefit from such mindfulness meditation techniques. The journal Brain, Behavior and Immunity published this study. Walking meditation usually requires you to walk in a circle, back and forth in a straight line or in a labyrinth. You can also go for a long walk in this kind of meditation. You have to keep your pace slow. There are many techniques that you can follow in this type of meditation. You can stroll in a leisurely manner or you can break down each step into six parts or recite a mantra while walking. The idea is to relax and calm your mind and body. Let us look at the many health benefits of walking meditation.