If you drink fresh juices then you will be able to get your daily dose of minerals, vitamins, fibre and antioxidants and this can help you revive your metabolism and aid weight loss. You can opt for cabbage juice which can tackle bloating and indigestion and flush out the waste from your body. Tons of studies suggested that having fibre can help you fight fat. You will be surprised to know that vegetables which are high in fibre absorb the water in your body and form a gel-like mass during the time of digestion. Furthermore, this can slow down the process and you will feel full for a longer span of time. Drink it and you will surely be able to burn calories. Now, we also tell you about other juices which can be beneficial for you.