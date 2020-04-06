1 / 6

If you remember watching cartoons in your childhood, you can recall that the female characters in animation usually used to have long eyelashes. Well, that’s because in many cultures eyelashes are linked with beauty. Having long, thick hair on your eyelids makes you look prettier for sure and enhances your features. While some are blessed with gorgeous lashes, some are not. Therefore, they take the cosmetic route of mascaras or eyelash extensions (fake eyelashes). The reason for having short and thin eyelashes could be anything from genes, stress, ageing or hormonal imbalance. We know how badly you want those full and fluttery lashes. Do not use poor-quality make-up and avoid rubbing them, or else, you might end up damaging your lovely lashes. Also, what you eat has an impact on the way your eye lashes look. Here are some home remedies that will help your lashes grow naturally. Yes, you read us right here. Your lashes don’t need cosmetic products to look good, they need some real food.