Vitamin C, which is also known as ascorbic acid or L-ascorbic acid is a natural component of healthy skin. This nutrient is essential for the formation of collagen, a protein that helps skin cells renew and repair themselves as well as gives the skin strength and elasticity. Vitamin C is a water-soluble antioxidant that helps protect skin cells from damaging free radicals caused by UV exposure. In addition, Vitamin C inhibits melanin production, which, in turn, helps lighten hyperpigmentation and brown spots, even out skin tone, and enhance skin radiance. Unfortunately, Vitamin C isn’t produced by the body and the only way to get it is through supplements or your diet. So, here are 5 vitamin C-loaded foods you should include in your diet to get clear glowing skin naturally.