The time between deciding to sleep and going to sleep is called sleep latency. According to a research conducted at Stanford, sleep latency varies from person to person, depending on their tiredness level, rest and environment. The study suggests that if you fall asleep within 5 minutes of going to bed, then it is an indicator of sleep deprivation and if you take more than 20 mins, then you have poor sleep hygiene or you have overslept. The research suggests that it takes around 7 minutes to reach the state of haze, where you are in between the sleeping and wakefulness. This is the stage where we feel a little hazy and peaceful. At this stage, the alpha waves dominate the functioning of the brain. We stay in this stage for a maximum of 5 minutes and enter the first stage of sleep - the light sleep. If your sleep latency is increased by various reasons, then you can shorten it by a few simple tricks.