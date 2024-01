Healthy Eating Plan









Many people want to prioritise healthy eating and make New Year resolutions around it. And while the month of January brings a lot of motivation and enthusiasm, it fizzles out in the subsequent months, making one feel less disciplined about food. According to Falak Hanif, nutritionist, Cloudnine Group of Hospitals, Bengaluru, Sahakarnagar, the challenge is always about sticking to your goals by eating healthy. "People often tend to go back to square one, because eating healthy seems boring and bland," she says. The expert lists 11 habits that may make it easier for you to follow a healthy diet. Scroll down.