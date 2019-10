1 / 6

The three minutes waiting time to get the pregnancy test result can feel like a lifetime for a woman. Many women celebrate and look forward to their new life as a mother. But for some, it can be traumatic and a frightening change. They might be scared of all the risks that come with pregnancy. On the other hand, many people may have a tough time conceiving. But with the right dietary and lifestyle changes, you can easily improve your odds of having a baby. This is true for both men and women. because the burden of eating right to concieve easily does not fall only on women. A man’s diet also has an impact on his semen and testosterone level and, hence, his fertility. According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, USA, both body weight and nutrition can affect a woman’s ability to conceive. Here are some fertility foods that you should eat if you are trying to concieve.