According to a study at the The Lancet, people who eat higher levels of dietary fibre and whole grains have lower rates of non-communicable diseases compared with people who eat lesser amounts. But researchers say that links for low glycaemic load and low glycaemic index diets are less clear. They also add that observational studies and clinical trials conducted over nearly 40 years reveal the health benefits of eating at least 25g to 29g or more of dietary fibre a day. They further add that ‘the results suggest a 15-30 per cent decrease in all-cause and cardiovascular related mortality when comparing people who eat the highest amount of fibre to those who eat the least. Eating fibre-rich foods also reduced incidence of coronary heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and colorectal cancer by 16-24 per cent. Per 1,000 participants, the impact translates into 13 fewer deaths and six fewer cases of coronary heart disease’. Let us look a few fibre-rich foods here.