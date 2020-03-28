1 / 6

Apple cider vinegar has been used since ancient times to treat common conditions and in cooking. In fact, it is one of the most common home remedies that can be used for a range of conditions. It has amazing anti-microbial and antioxidant properties and can help you lose weight and prevent chronic health conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Organic, unfiltered apple cider vinegar contains a substance that consists of strands of proteins, enzymes and friendly bacteria that give the product a muddy appearance. This ‘mother’ may be behind the health benefits of apple cider vinegar, say experts. It, however, does not contain many vitamins or minerals except for a small amount of potassium. But good quality brands may contain some amino acids and antioxidants. This is made by fermenting the sugar from apples. This turns them into acetic acid, which is a main active ingredient in vinegar and may be responsible for its health benefits. All you need to do is dilute a little amount in water and have it.