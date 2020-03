1 / 6

Aging is a natural process. Aging is not about those visible lines on your face. As you get older all your vital organs will begin to lose some function. There will be changes in your body's cells, tissues, and organs, and these changes will affect the functioning of your body systems. The likelihood of getting diseases also increases exponentially with age. Some of the aging-associated diseases are atherosclerosis and cardiovascular disease, cancer, arthritis, cataracts, osteoporosis, type 2 diabetes, hypertension and Alzheimer's disease. You can’t spot aging, but you can make it go slower. And who doesn’t want to age slowly and gracefully? There is a lot you can do to slow the aging process and prevent diseases. Follow these healthy lifestyle choices if you want to maintain a youthful brain and body well into your older years.