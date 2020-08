1 / 6

Bones provide structure to your body, protect your organs, provides an anchor to your muscles and stores calcium. It is essential that you try and boost bone health. The process starts in childhood and it continues well into adulthood. This is because your bones are undergoing continuous changes. Bone formation is faster when you are younger. But after the age of 30, you lose more bone mass that you gain. Women are particularly at risk of osteoporosis after menopause. This condition causes your bones to become brittle and weak. But if you take proper care now, you will be able to significantly boost your bone health and enjoy strong bones for life. You can make your bones strong by living a healthy life. Regular exercise and a healthy diet will definitely make your bones strong. Here, we look at a few foods that will give you strong bones.