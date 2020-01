1 / 6

If you have weak bones, you need to take a good look at your lifestyle. An unhealthy lifestyle is one of the leading causes of weak bones. Your bones tend to become weak as you age. But if you have weak bones at a young age, it is a cause for worry. Your bones are the backbone of your body. You need to keep them strong and healthy. Sometimes, weak bones may be due to some underlying health conditions or thee may be a genetic factor behind it. But whatever the reason, you need to take steps to make your bones strong. Let us take a look at how you can do this.