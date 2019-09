1 / 6

Our body needs protein to build muscles. Everybody knows this. If you are trying to build your muscles, then protein intake is an important part of the process. It is important to consume some protein after an intense workout. It will help strengthen muscle mass and bring down your recovery time. Otherwise, you may be at risk of muscle tears, dehydration and fatigue that can result in loss of consciousness. Usually, proteins are consumed in the form of shakes because it tastes better and is easier to digest. You can add various ingredients to your protein shake to make it more potent. But be sure to choose low sugar ingredients that are also high in proteins. We reveal a few tips that will help you make a perfect protein shake.