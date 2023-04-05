Belly Fat And Health Risks
What is your waist size? If you’re a woman and your waist measures more than 35 inches, you’re at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and other weight-related health problems. For men, the risk is associated with waist size more than 40 inches. Losing weight is important to reduce belly fat and lower these risks.
Take note, your waist circumference can predict your risk of health problems linked to excess weight better than your body mass index (BMI). This is because BMI doesn’t reflect your belly fat, which is very important, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).