Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Waist Size Is Important: Tips From CDC To Lose Belly Fat

Too much belly fat is a risk factor for developing diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. So, pay attention to your waist size.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : April 5, 2023 6:13 PM IST

1/6

Belly Fat And Health Risks

What is your waist size? If you’re a woman and your waist measures more than 35 inches, you’re at higher risk for developing type 2 diabetes, heart disease, stroke and other weight-related health problems. For men, the risk is associated with waist size more than 40 inches. Losing weight is important to reduce belly fat and lower these risks. Take note, your waist circumference can predict your risk of health problems linked to excess weight better than your body mass index (BMI). This is because BMI doesn’t reflect your belly fat, which is very important, according to US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

2/6

Current Way To Measure Your Waist

The CDC suggests following these steps to measure your waist circumference correctly: • Stand and place the measuring tape around your middle, just above your hipbones. • Measure your waist when you breathe out.  Also Read - Acne Excoriée: Tips To Treat This Skin-Picking Condition

3/6

Tips To Lose Weight And Reduce Belly Fat

Increasing your physical activity is not enough to lose weight or reduce belly fat, you need to combine it with your diet strategy. Instead of following a fad diet or crash diet, create an eating plan that you can continue for life. Plus, make sure you are getting adequate sleep every day, as too little sleep can also affect your weight and waist size.

4/6

Get Moving To Keep The Weight Off

The CDC guidelines recommend people to do at least 150 minutes of moderate physical activity (like brisk walking), or 75 minutes of vigorous activity (like jogging) every week. Additionally, the agency suggests doing strength-training activities that engage all major muscle groups (such as lifting weights), two or more days a week.  Also Read - 10 Benefits Of Vitamin C For Women's Health

5/6

How To Control Your Temptation For Unhealthy Food

Here are some tips from the CDC to keep temptation away and bring in healthy habits. • Don’t bring home unhealthy food. • Avoid going to buffet-style restaurants. • Don’t starve yourself or let yourself get too hungry. • Cook your own food