One of the most essential nutrients, vitamin D is also known as sunshine vitamin. This is because your body makes this nutrient when exposed to sunlight. Functioning like a hormone, vitamin D is known for its plethora of health and beauty benefits. Some of its food sources included fatty fishes like tuna, salmon, beef liver, cheese, egg yolk etc. Being a fat-soluble vitamin, vitamin D is considered good for weight loss and boosting metabolism. It also improves your muscle health, helps in cell growth, reduces inflammation, and regulated blood pressure. If the vitamin d level in your body is less than 20 ng/mL, you are at risk of being vitamin D deficient. Some of the factors like living at higher altitude, having darker complexion, being overweight, pregnancy, living polluted region etc. can potentially increase your risk of being deficient in this important nutrient. Here we tell you about some of the common signs and symptoms that characterize this condition. Read on to know about them.