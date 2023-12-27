  • ENG

Visceral Fat Side Effects: 5 Dangerous Diseases Linked To Excessive Body Fat

What happens inside your body when you have too much of body fat, also known as visceral fat? Scroll down to know everything.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Published : December 27, 2023

What Is Visceral Fat?

Visceral fat, also known as belly fat, is located deep within the abdomen, surrounding your vital organs like the kidneys, liver, intestines, and pancreas. Unlike the subcutaneous fat that sits just beneath your skin, visceral fat is hidden and can be dangerous in excess amounts. Excessive amounts of this fat can cause serious health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. While it's difficult to diagnose this kind of fat, one must ensure to visit the doctor when waist size is more than 31.5 inches (in females), 35.5 inches (in males) and your body mass index is more than 23 kg per meter square, then you should consult a doctor and go for a CT or MRI scan of your body.

Diabetes Or High Blood Sugar Levels

Diabetes, which is marked by high blood sugar levels is one of the many health complications that high levels of visceral fat can invite. What is the connection between the two? The presence of substantial visceral fat is associated with higher levels of glycerol, which may contribute to the development of diabetes and abnormalities in liver function.

Obesity Or Overweight

Excessive body fat hidden inside your body can also cause obesity, or overweight. Visceral fat, a hidden enemy within, adds pounds to your body fat percentage and inches to your BMI, paving the way for obesity. Fight back with healthy habits before this stealthy threat takes control.

High Cholesterol

One of the most dangerous health conditions that visceral fat can invite is high levels of bad cholesterol in your blood. Visceral fat is found near the hepatic portal vein, a blood vessel that carries blood to the liver. Since visceral fat is near the HP vein, it releases substances, which include fatty acids, that can enter your HP vein, which can impact the blood lipids production in the liver. This will increase the bad cholesterol and decrease the rate of good cholesterol.

High Blood Pressure Or Hypertension

High blood pressure, also known as hypertension is another hidden danger that can be caused by the excessive presence of visceral fat in your body. This mainly happens because visceral fat can press the nerves around the abdomen, inviting high BP complications. High blood pressure is a serious health condition that can also cause serious heart health complications.

Coronary Artery Disease

Visceral fat produces biologically active molecules, which increase the risk of coronary artery disease. It can be diagnosed through a CT scan only. These fats can weaken your heart muscles, and make your body prone to suffer from heart-related health issues, including heart attack, and stroke.