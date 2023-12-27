Visceral Fat Side Effects: 5 Dangerous Diseases Linked To Excessive Body Fat

What Is Visceral Fat?









Visceral fat, also known as belly fat, is located deep within the abdomen, surrounding your vital organs like the kidneys, liver, intestines, and pancreas. Unlike the subcutaneous fat that sits just beneath your skin, visceral fat is hidden and can be dangerous in excess amounts. Excessive amounts of this fat can cause serious health issues such as diabetes, heart disease, and stroke. While it's difficult to diagnose this kind of fat, one must ensure to visit the doctor when waist size is more than 31.5 inches (in females), 35.5 inches (in males) and your body mass index is more than 23 kg per meter square, then you should consult a doctor and go for a CT or MRI scan of your body.