Gamifying Physical Therapy And Rehabilitation









VR positively impacts training muscles like those in parts of the shoulder and wrists. It provides a simulated environment where the patient has to perform a task. The degree of difficulty for each level can be identified, challenging patients to work harder at a reasonable pace. Thus, by creating encouraging situations and conditions, the child with a physical disability can work on their shortcomings. Also Read - Cervical Cancer Awareness Month: Doctor Debunks Common Myths And Misconceptions