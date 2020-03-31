1 / 6

As a woman ages, the level of estrogen in her body also goes down. This can lead to vaginal dryness and thinning of the vaginal walls. Sometimes, you may also experience inflammation in your private parts and this can cause an itching and burning sensation. This can be extremely discomfiting, and it may also cause relationship problems. Also known as vaginal atrophy, you can also experience these problems if you have undergone certain cancer treatments like chemotherapy and radiation to the pelvic area. Diabetes can also cause these problems as can Sjögren’s syndrome, in which the immune system attacks the fluid-producing glands in the body. You need to understand that it is not easy to treat this condition. But you can prevent it from happening by taking a few preventive measures. Here, we reveal a few natural and easy ways in which you can reduce vaginal inflammation. But consult your doctor before trying any of these remedies.