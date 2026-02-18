Type 2 Diabetes Diet: 5 Foods That Help Control Blood Sugar Naturally

Whole Grains (In Controlled Portions)
One of the largest triggers of blood sugar spikes is that of refined carbs. Whole grains, such as brown rice, millets (ragi, jowar, bajra), oats, and quinoa can be substituted to replace white rice and maida. These grains are higher in fibre and their glycaemic index is lower hence they do not release sugar too quickly, they are released gradually into the bloodstream. But above all, it is vital to control the portion and even healthy carbs may elevate the blood sugar level when they are consumed in abundance. The whole grains are associated with stable energy and improved glycemic control as long as they are eaten in moderation.