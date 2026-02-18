Type 2 Diabetes Diet: 5 Foods That Help Control Blood Sugar Naturally

Legumes And Lentils









Legumes such as dal, rajma, chole, and others are good sources of plant-based protein that contain high fibre content with low fat content. They are slow in dehydration and satiety is better, as they do not cause abrupt surges in blood sugar. Research indicates that a constant intake of legumes may enhance the levels of HbA1c and insulin sensitivity. A simple substitution of refined carb with a bowl of dal or chana would both curb appetite and help to lose weight, as well as assist in reversing diabetes long-term. Disclaimer: Dear readers, this article provides general information and advice only. It is not at all professional medical advice. Therefore, always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for more information. TheHealthSite.com does not claim responsibility for this information.