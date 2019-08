1 / 6

Magnesium is a micro-mineral essential for calcium absorption and bone and heart health. It reduces severity of migraine headaches and premenstrual syndrome. Regular intake can also lower your risk of diabetes and reduce stress and anxiety. In fact, it is involved in numerous chemical reactions in your body and is responsible for good health. Experts say that you need to consume 400 mg of this mineral every day for overall well-being. But due to certain reasons like alcoholism, gastrointestinal disorder and medications, some people suffer from magnesium deficiency. This is rare but if you are deficient in magnesium, then you may display symptoms like loss of appetite, nausea, vomiting, muscle cramps, seizures, etc.Let us take a look at some foods that are rich in magnesium.