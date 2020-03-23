1 / 6

Tulsi, also known as the Holy Basil, has a special religious significance in India. This herb is also one of the most commonly used ingredients in many Indian home remedies. Tulsi is best known for boosting the immune system. Having 1 - 2 cups of tulsi tea every day is the best way to boost the immune system. This herb has been used for thousands of years in Ayurveda for its diverse healing properties. Ayurveda proponents consider tulsi leaves as nature's best antibiotics. They recommend staring the day with two to three fresh Tulsi leaves on an empty stomach. Keeping tulsi plant indoors can also protect your family from infections, cough, cold and other viral infections. Tulsi leaves contain enzyme-inhibiting oils, including eugenol, citronellol and linalool. The herbs has anti-inflammatory properties that help lower inflammation, reduce risk of heart disease, rheumatoid arthritis and inflammatory bowel conditions. Let’s dive deeper into its health benefits -