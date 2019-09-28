1 / 6

Do you sometimes a feel sudden tightness in your muscles, especially during summer? This sudden involuntary contraction of muscle is called muscle cramps. It can happen in one muscle or in more at the same time. It can cause severe pain and difficulty in movement. Muscle cramps are harmless, but, as seen in some cases, regular cramps in the same muscle, could affect the functioning of the muscle. Muscle cramps are caused after a long period of exercise, physical labour and hot weather. Dehydration, muscle strain, holding a position for too long and overuse of a muscle are all causes of muscle cramps. Because of these activities, the blood supply shifts its focus and the supply decreases in other muscles. This results in cramps. The most common way of treating muscle cramps is massage. This increases the blood flow and provides relief from the cramps. Another way of treating cramps is eating food rich in potassium, sodium, calcium and magnesium. These nutrients have the power to regulate blood flow. Here are some food items that you can eat to relieve muscle cramps.