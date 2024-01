Nourishing Avocado









Avocado, celebrated for its creamy texture and heart-healthy fats, emerges as a surprising contender in the realm of Vitamin K sources. While it might not be as rich as leafy greens, avocado still provides a respectable amount of Vitamin K. Adding slices of avocado to your salads, spreading it on whole-grain toast, or blending it into a smoothie can effortlessly enhance your daily Vitamin K intake, all while indulging in its delightful flavor.