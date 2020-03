1 / 6

Do you usually complain of an upset stomach? Well, this can usually happen because of constipation or irregular bowel movements. Such digestive diseases may lead to the addition of waste on the walls of the colon which is a part of the large intestine. The main function of colon is to reabsorb fluids and process waste products from the body.The malfunctioning of the colon can cause serious health implications such as skin allergies, gallbladder stones, heart diseases, etc. Therefore, colon cleansing is necessary. It involves flushing the colon with fluids to remove waste. Here are some easy and quick home remedies you can use for natural colon cleansing.