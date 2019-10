1 / 6

Ear infections can happen because of many reasons. Sometimes, fluid builds up inside the ear and gets infected by bacteria or virus causing unbearable pain and fever. The symptoms may also include throbbing, redness of ear, nausea, ringing in ears or fluid leak outs at times. The instant way to get relief from the infection and relate pain is with antibiotic. However, experts say that usually these symptoms disappear on their own and with use of simple natural remedies. It’s also more common in children who do swimming or have wax build-up. Constantly having cold could also result in ear infection. One might take antibiotics to get relief from pain and fever, the infection takes it time to go away. Thankfully, there are some remedies which can help you get rid of the infection and pain if done continuously for a few days.