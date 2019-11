1 / 6

Traveling with a child means that you have to be prepared and careful as even a small disturbance can trigger off tantrums. You have to deal with constant crying and grumpiness, which could ruin the entire trip. One of the things that you should be prepared for while traveling with a child by air is ear pain. This is caused because the eustachian tube, a canal that connects the middle ear to the nasopharynx, fails to react to the changing air pressure as the flight takes off. It is very common and easy to treat. Here are some precautions that you can take to counter ear pain