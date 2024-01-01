  • ENG

Transform Your Hormone Health In 2024 By Doing The Following 12 Things

The physical, mental and emotional well-being of your body is dependent on how well the hormones are functioning. Which is why you must consider incorporating certain habits into your routine in 2024.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Updated : January 1, 2024 8:01 PM IST

Hormone Health

Your New Year resolutions do not have to be grand, complicated and elaborate. If you are looking to prioritise health, know that there are simple things you can do every day. For instance, the physical, mental and emotional well-being of your body is dependent on how well the hormones are functioning. Which is why Marina Wright, a nutritionist, says that you must "consider gently incorporating small habits into your existing routines" to transform your hormone health in 2024. These habits, she says, will "gradually contribute to improving your mood, reducing stress, optimising digestion, supporting hormone balance, and enhancing your overall well-being".

High-protein Breakfast

According to the nutritionist, a high-protein breakfast can stabilise blood sugar level, improve insulin sensitivity, reduce cravings and support hormone regulation.

Dry-brush Before Showering

It will help you to stimulate the lymphatic system, promote circulation of blood and help in detoxification.

10-minute Walk After Meals

According to the expert, it will help with digestion, help regulate blood sugar levels and reduce post meal fatigue.

Increase Magnesium Intake

Since magnesium plays a crucial role in hormone regulation, eat magnesium-rich foods and consider taking a supplement.

Limit Phone Notifications

Similarly, reduce constant digital distractions by adjusting the phone's notification settings. Doing this will lower your stress and support hormonal balance.

Journal

Write three things that you are grateful for. It can reduce your stress, enhance mood and improve sleep quality, supporting overall health and hormonal balance.