Sign In
  • ENG

Select Language

Traffic Noise May Increase Risk Of Hypertension

People living near busy road are more likely to develop hypertension or high blood pressure, reveals a new study.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : March 30, 2023 7:01 PM IST

1/8

Traffic Noise

If you’re regularly exposed to traffic noise, you are likely to develop high blood pressure or hypertension. A study has found road traffic noise associated with increased risk of hypertension. The study by researchers at Peking University in Beijing, China, was recently published in JACC: Advances. After analyzing the data of more than 240,000 people and following them for more than 8 years, it was found that those living near road traffic noise were more likely to develop hypertension. The higher the noise dose, the greater the risk. The risk of developing hypertension was found to be even higher for people with high exposure to both traffic noise and air pollution, suggesting that air pollution is also a risk factor for high blood pressure. Here are other risk factors of hypertension:

3/8

Physical Inactivity

Lack of physical activity can lead to weight gain, which in turn raises your risk of high blood pressure. Physical inactivity is also a leading cause of premature deaths.

5/8

Obesity

Being obese or overweight is another risk factor for hypertension. Obesity can also contribute to developing heart disease and diabetes.

7/8

Tobacco Use

Nicotine in tobacco can raise your blood pressure while carbon monoxide released from tobacco smoke can reduce oxygen supply in the body. Smoking can do more harm than you think.