Traffic Noise
If you’re regularly exposed to traffic noise, you are likely to develop high blood pressure or hypertension. A study has found road traffic noise associated with increased risk of hypertension. The study by researchers at Peking University in Beijing, China, was recently published in JACC: Advances.
After analyzing the data of more than 240,000 people and following them for more than 8 years, it was found that those living near road traffic noise were more likely to develop hypertension. The higher the noise dose, the greater the risk. The risk of developing hypertension was found to be even higher for people with high exposure to both traffic noise and air pollution, suggesting that air pollution is also a risk factor for high blood pressure.
Here are other risk factors of hypertension: