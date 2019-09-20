1 / 6

In order to complete any task be it a household chore or an office assignment, the first and foremost thing that you need is concentration. It is an extremely vital cognitive capacity. The longer you can concentrate the better your productivity will be. This is because, concentration increases your attention span and empowers you with a better grasping capacity. Attention span refers to the amount of time you can hold your concentration without being distracted. There are various factors that can affect your concentration. Age is one of those factors as your brain grows old with you. However, there are quite a few other factors that can take a toll on your concentration. These are stress, health ailments (especially a head injury), depression, anxiety, so on and so forth. Lack of concentration affects your performance in every sphere of life, be it official, academic or domestic. So, here are a few easy-peasy ways to enhance your focus.