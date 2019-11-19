1 / 6

Coughing is a very common physiological reaction to pollutants or allergens. We all experience it in our daily lives. But it’s not generally seen as a serious threat as this condition normally subsides on its own. However, if your cough persists for more than 3 days, then it’s not a good idea to ignore it. When the condition doesn’t subside on its own, it is known as chronic cough. There are two types of chronic cough: Wet cough that produces phlegm, and dry cough that causes irritation in the throat. Chronic cough usually lasts longer than 8 weeks in adults and 4 weeks in children. Common causes of lingering cough in adults are asthma, allergies, bronchitis or gastroesophageal reflux disease (GERD). In children and babies, if coughing is accompanied by wheezing, then it could be a sign of pertussis, which is a very dangerous infection. Here are some other reasons why your cough in lingering longer than it usually does.