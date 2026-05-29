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Top 5 Indian states with the highest maternal mortality rates and why it remains a serious public health concern

India continues to battle high maternal deaths in several states due to poor healthcare access, malnutrition, poverty and lack of awareness among women.

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : May 29, 2026, 8:05 PM

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Maternal Mortality Rates

Among the several public health woes suffered by India, maternal mortality stands one of the biggest issues particularly in the states with restricted access to health care, nutrition and awareness. Maternal mortality rate (MMR) is the ratio of maternal deaths to 100,000 live births during pregnancy, childbirth and up to 42 days after giving birth. Although maternal mortality rate has declined considerably over the years in India, some of the states still have higher rates than the average. Here are the states having the highest maternal mortality ratio in India along with the reason for concern.

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Assam

Assam is one of the worst-affected states with high maternal mortality rates in India, consistently. Access to medical facilities is difficult in rural and flood ravaged areas, particularly for pregnant women to timely access medical facilities. Hospitals are unavailable to a significant proportion of the population in the state, anaemia and malnutrition are major contributors to maternal mortality and there is also delayed intervention in emergencies.  Also Read - What is maternal mortality rate (MMR)? Explained

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Uttar Pradesh

As India’s most populous state, Uttar Pradesh contributes significantly to the country’s maternal deaths. Major concerns remain to be large rural population, lack of knowledge regarding prenatal check-ups and inadequate health care facilities at the remote areas. Low school enrollment rates and teenage pregnancies are also risk factors for mothers' health.

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Chhattisgarh

The situation regarding maternal health are still poor in Chhattisgarh, especially in the tribal areas, and there are still many gaps and difficulties. The risks to pregnancy and childbirth are heightened due to insufficient doctors, transportation and emergency obstetric care. Malnourishment of women also plays a role in maternal mortality in this state and poor antenatal spending rate is another factor.  Also Read - Punjab Records 2nd Consecutive Drop In Maternal Mortality, Reaches 111

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Madhya Pradesh

The problem of high maternal mortality in Madhya Pradesh has been attributed to deficiencies in maternal health care services, and the deficiencies in nutritional status of women. Women of childbearing age are required to travel long distances to reach hospital in tribal and rural areas. Complications may include excessive bleeding, high blood pressure and infections, and if not identified early, can be life threatening.

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Bihar

Though in last few years, Bihar has made strides in enhancing maternal health, the statistics of maternal deaths are still high. Problems of poverty, low literacy level of women and lack of good health facilities are major issues in the villages. There are not enough women who get regular prenatal care which slows the identification of easily overlooked complications.  Also Read - Why Is Preeclampsia Leading To Maternal And Infant Mortality?

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Muskan Gupta

Muskan Gupta is a passionate lifestyle and health journalist with over 4 years of experience. She has worked with leading media organisations like ANI and India TV. Currently employed at TheHealthSite.com under Zee Media, she brings stories to life and covers ... Read More