Top 5 Indian states with the highest maternal mortality rates and why it remains a serious public health concern

Maternal Mortality Rates

Among the several public health woes suffered by India, maternal mortality stands one of the biggest issues particularly in the states with restricted access to health care, nutrition and awareness. Maternal mortality rate (MMR) is the ratio of maternal deaths to 100,000 live births during pregnancy, childbirth and up to 42 days after giving birth. Although maternal mortality rate has declined considerably over the years in India, some of the states still have higher rates than the average. Here are the states having the highest maternal mortality ratio in India along with the reason for concern.