Do you know that camel milk can help you fight diseases and stay healthy? Camel milk is abundant in iron, zinc, potassium, copper, sodium and magnesium. It also contains higher vitamin A and B2. It is loaded with protein, Vitamin C, unsaturated fatty acids, a lower amount of lactose and higher amounts of natural insulin-like protein. Furthermore, it has antibacterial and antiviral properties too. There are studies on the health benefits of camel milk, and they show promising results. The presence of lactoferrin in camel milk is one of the major findings. Lactoferrin is an antioxidant used to protect the body against viral and bacterial infections. Additionally, camel milk has 50% less fat and 50% less saturated fat than whole milk. Here are a few solid reasons to add it into your daily diet.