Black-eyed peas help improve your digestive system because of the fibre content in it and it also prevents constipation. The regular consumption of black-eyed peas can help relieve digestion-related problems such as indigestion, vomiting, diarrhoea and dyspepsia. The antioxidant properties help to get rid of the unwanted waste bulking, thus help in maintaining a clean digestive track.