Top 10 countries in the world that produce the largest amount of castor oil for hair growth

How Does Castor Oil Help With Hair Growth?









Castor oil is one of the most widely used natural remedies for hair care, known for helping manage hair fall and improve overall scalp health. Loaded with ricinoleic acid, vitamin E, and essential fatty acids, this hair growth-efficient oil not only controls hairfall, but is also equally helpful in nourishing the scalp, and supporting cleaner scalp. Its thick texture allows it to lock in moisture and protein along the roots, providing the best environment for the hair to grow naturally. This oil is best for both oily and dry scalp. While many of us use castor oil to boost hair growth, has anyone ever wondered where this powerful oil actually comes from? Scroll down to discover the top 10 countries that produce the largest amount of castor oil in the world.