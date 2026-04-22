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Top 10 countries in the world that produce the largest amount of castor oil for hair growth

Castor oil is widely known for supporting hair growth, but have you ever wondered where it is produced the most? Here is the list of the top 10 countries that produce the largest amount of castor oil.

Written by Satata Karmakar | Updated : April 22, 2026 11:58 AM IST

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How Does Castor Oil Help With Hair Growth?

Castor oil is one of the most widely used natural remedies for hair care, known for helping manage hair fall and improve overall scalp health. Loaded with ricinoleic acid, vitamin E, and essential fatty acids, this hair growth-efficient oil not only controls hairfall, but is also equally helpful in nourishing the scalp, and supporting cleaner scalp. Its thick texture allows it to lock in moisture and protein along the roots, providing the best environment for the hair to grow naturally. This oil is best for both oily and dry scalp. While many of us use castor oil to boost hair growth, has anyone ever wondered where this powerful oil actually comes from? Scroll down to discover the top 10 countries that produce the largest amount of castor oil in the world.

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Brazil

The second largest producer of castor oil is Brazil. This country is known for producing the maximum amount of high-quality and often organic castor oil, which is one of the best forms of this natural hair growth oil.

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Thailand

Thailand ranks as the fourth largest country that produces the most amount of castor oil globally. Thailand’s castor oil is increasingly used in herbal and natural hair care products because of its purity levels.

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Ethiopia

Ethiopia ranks as the sixth largest country in the world that produces the most amount of castor oil globally. A growing African producer, especially known for raw and minimally processed castor oil used in traditional hair care.

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Nigeria

Nigeria ranks as the eighth largest country in the world that produces the most amount of castor oil globally. Castor oil in Nigeria is highly valuable due to its high-quality composition (approximately 40% yield in studies) and its unique, versatile industrial and pharmaceutical applications.

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Vietnam

Vietnam ranks as the tenth largest country in the world that produces the most amount of castor oil globally. Castor oil in Vietnam is highly regarded for its high-quality, cold-pressed production, often marketed as pure, organic, and hexane-free, suitable for both cosmetic and industrial applications.