Toothaches can be debilitating. At times, the pain is unbearable, and it can prevent you from going about your normal daily life too. To get rid of toothache, it is important to know what is causing the problem. You may notice some swelling or bleeding in your mouth if you feel pain. The best thing to do is go to a dentist and find out the root cause of the problem. Once you know what is causing the problem you will be a better position to deal with it. Your dentist will probably give you some topical medication and also some rinsing options. In severe cases, he may also give you some pain medication. But these come with their own side-effects. If you suddenly get toothaches and going to a dentist is not an option, you can also try out some safe home remedies that will bring relief almost immediately.