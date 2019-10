1 / 6

How can one start the day right, if the first thing one has to face is stiff joints due to arthritis? Arthritis refers to the swelling and tenderness of one or more of the joints in the body. This swelling could be caused due to an injury, infection, immune system dysfunction or abnormal metabolism leading to gout. Stiff joints, joint pain, redness in joints and decreased range of motion are all signs of arthritis. Joint stiffness tends to make its appearance in the morning after immobilisation of the joints for several hours. Stiffness can affect any joint – the hands, fingers, wrists, elbows, knees, feet, ankles, hips, shoulders, and even the jaw. Stiff joints can cause pain and make it difficult to jump out of bed. Here are some of the ways in which you can treat stiff joints in the morning.