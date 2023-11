Choose Cruelty-Free Brands

Opting for cruelty-free beauty products is a significant step toward ethical beauty practices. Look for brands that explicitly state they do not test their products on animals. Many organizations, such as PETA and Leaping Bunny, provide certifications to ensure the cruelty-free status of brands. By supporting these brands, you contribute to a beauty industry that values compassion and humane treatment of animals.