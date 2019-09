1 / 6

The next time you open a bottle of champagne (sparkling wine) for a party or a gala, you can drink it without any feelings of guilt. In fact, you must drink it for a better and clearer skin. According to a study published in 2017 in Harvard Business Publishing, champagne can improve your skin health and reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and strokes. Often dismissed as a luxury or party accessory like Calpol or marijuana, recent study has proved that champagne can also be used to treat skin conditions. Here are some nutritional components of champagne and how they help in increasing the beauty of an individual.