Thyroid Diet 2026: 7 Foods To Avoid If You're Diagnosed With Hypothyroidism

Thyroid Diet 2026: Thyroid hormones can affect nearly every organ in your body, slow down your body's function, including the way your heart beats. Here are seven foods to avoid if you're diagnosed with hypothyroidism:

Written by N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Updated : January 27, 2026 6:55 PM IST

Thyroid Diet 2026

Hypothyroidism, also known as underactive thyroid, is a medical condition that occurs when your thyroid gland or butterfly glands do not produce enough thyroid hormones to meet the demand of your body’s needs. According to healthcare professionals, thyroid hormones are vital for a healthy lifestyle, as it controls the way your body uses energy. Thyroid hormones can affect nearly every organ in your body, slow down your body’s function, including the way your heart beats. Researchers claim that consuming the right food and avoiding produce that can trigger thyroid symptoms can help manage the metabolic disorder. Here are seven foods that people diagnosed with hypothyroidism must avoid in 2026:

Soybean Dishes

Healthcare professionals advise people diagnosed with hypothyroidism to avoid dishes made from soybean such as edamame, tofu and miso. They suggest that the isoflavones compound found in soybeans can affect thyroid functioning. The Mayo Clinic directs people to wait for four hours before taking thyroid medication after consuming soy-based foods.

Cruciferous Vegetables

For people living with hypothyroidism, eating broccoli and cauliflower may interfere with the production of thyroid hormone if you have an iodine deficiency.

Legumes

Fibre is an important part of a healthy diet, but getting too much can complicate your hypothyroidism. Healthcare professionals recommend about 25 grams per day for women and 38 grams per day for men. Overconsumption of dietary fibre from whole grains, vegetables, fruits, beans and legumes can interfere with the absorption of thyroid hormone replacement drugs.

Sweetened Foods

Avoid processed sugars and artificial sweetenersas they can worsen hypothyroidism and Hashimoto’s thyroiditis. Excessive consumption of sugar is also linked to hyperphagia and obesity-related disorders.