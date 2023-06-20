Sign In
Three Simple Yoga Asanas Everyone Can Do For Heart Health

Let's embrace the power of yoga to keep your heart healthy. Discover easy yoga poses that promote heart health and well-being.

Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : June 20, 2023 4:08 PM IST

Yoga For Heart

In today's fast-paced world, where stress and sedentary lifestyles have become all too common, it is essential to prioritize heart health. Regular exercise and a healthy diet are crucial for maintaining a strong cardiovascular system. In addition to these lifestyle changes, incorporating yoga into your daily routine can provide numerous benefits for your heart health beyond the physical benefits of boosting flexibility, increasing muscle strength, and improving circulation, yoga has profound effects on mental and emotional well-being. The practice of yoga helps relieve stress, promote relaxation, and improve sleep quality, which are all crucial for maintaining a healthy heart. Dr. Abhijit Borse, Interventional cardiologist at Asian Heart Institute, also encourages people to embrace the power of yoga and take proactive steps towards a healthy heart and a fulfilling life. He also mentions three simple asanas (yoga poses) that everyone can practice for a healthy heart and overall well-being. These are:

Bridge Pose (Setu Bandhasana)

It is a gentle backbend that stretches the chest and strengthens the heart muscle. It also strengthens the back, glutes, and hamstrings.

Consult An Expert Before Starting Any New Exercise Regimen

Dr. Borse says that incorporating these three simple asanas into your daily routine can significantly contribute to your heart health, by boosting flexibility, increasing muscle strength, relieving stress, and improving sleep. However, Dr. Borse notes: It is important to prioritize safety when starting any new exercise regimen, especially if you have pre-existing heart conditions. Before incorporating these yoga poses into your routine, it is advisable to consult with a healthcare professional or a certified yoga instructor. They can provide personalized guidance, considering your specific needs and limitations, ensuring a safe and beneficial practice. By nurturing your cardiovascular system through regular yoga practice, you can enhance your overall well-being and take proactive steps towards a healthy heart.