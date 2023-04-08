Sign In
    This Is Why You Should Avoid Eating Raw Or Undercooked Eggs

    You can get sick from eating raw or undercooked eggs. Here's how you should cook eggs.

    Written by Longjam Dineshwori | Updated : April 8, 2023 5:52 PM IST

    Avoid Eating Raw Or Undercooked Eggs

    Loaded with protein, calcium and several vitamins, eggs are one of the most nutritious foods, with numerous health benefits. But eggs can make you sick if not cooked properly. This is because eggs can carry Salmonella bacteria, a common cause of foodborne illness. An infection with Salmonella bacteria, called salmonellosis, can cause diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and stomach cramps. If the bacteria spread to the bloodstream, they cause a life-threatening infection, though this occurs rarely. Young children (under 5 years), older adults (65 years and older) and those with a weakened immune system (due to a health problem or medication) are more likely to get infected with Salmonella bacteria and get seriously ill.

    How To Reduce Getting Salmonella Infection From Eggs

    To avoid getting sick from eggs, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) advises keeping eggs refrigerated at 40°F or colder and cooking them until both the yolk and white are firm. The agency advises using pasteurized eggs for making foods that contain raw or lightly cooked eggs. People are also advised to avoid tasting or eating raw dough or batter made with raw eggs. Throw away cracked eggs. Always wash your hands with soap and water after touching raw eggs.

    What To Do If You Get Salmonella Infection

    Typically, symptoms of Salmonella infection (diarrhea, fever, vomiting, stomach cramps) start 6 hours to 6 days after exposure to the bacteria, and these may continue for 4 to 7 days. Most people recover within a few days without requiring any specific treatment. But antibiotics may be needed for those who are very ill or at risk of becoming very ill. If you have diarrhea, it is advisable to drink extra fluids.  Also Read - Accidentally Ate Rotten Eggs? 4 Hacks To Find Out If It Is No Longer Edible

    When Should You See A Doctor

    You should see a doctor if: • Diarrhea continues for 3 days with any improvement (1 day for children) • You’re vomiting for more than 2 days ((12 hours for infants) • You have signs of dehydration (little or no urination, excessive thirst, dry mouth, dizziness or lightheadedness, very dark urine) • You have fever higher than 102°F (39°C) • Bloody stools