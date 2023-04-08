Avoid Eating Raw Or Undercooked Eggs
Loaded with protein, calcium and several vitamins, eggs are one of the most nutritious foods, with numerous health benefits. But eggs can make you sick if not cooked properly. This is because eggs can carry Salmonella bacteria, a common cause of foodborne illness. An infection with Salmonella bacteria, called salmonellosis, can cause diarrhea, fever, vomiting, and stomach cramps. If the bacteria spread to the bloodstream, they cause a life-threatening infection, though this occurs rarely.
Young children (under 5 years), older adults (65 years and older) and those with a weakened immune system (due to a health problem or medication) are more likely to get infected with Salmonella bacteria and get seriously ill.