1 / 6

There are endless ways losing weight. Exercising and having healthy foods are two of the top followed such ways. It is commonly seen that people go on a low-carb diet whenever it comes to losing those extra kilos. Carbohydrates are significant for a well-balanced diet and healthy body. They act as a fuel for the functioning of various important organs like kidneys, brain, and central nervous system. A low carbohydrate diet is quite popular for weight loss. Some of the main sources of carbohydrates include barley, rice, bread, crackers etc. However, this is absolutely not true. You gain weight due to from an excess in overall energy which can come from any food source. This includes foods low in carbohydrates and higher in fat or protein as well. So, do not believe this misleading fact that just being on a low carb diet can make you lose weight effectively. Here, we tell you why this may doesn’t work.