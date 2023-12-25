  • ENG

Select Language

This Is What New Mothers Need To Know About Postpartum Exercises

Verified VERIFIED

Dr Anusha Rao P, consultant, obstetrics and gynecology at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad says postpartum exercise can begin after receiving clearance from a gynecologist, usually around 6 weeks after a vaginal delivery.

Written by Prerna Mittra | Updated : December 25, 2023 7:01 PM IST

1/7

When Do Postpartum Exercises Begin?

Postpartum exercises play a crucial role in helping mothers regain strength, flexibility, and overall well-being after giving birth. The timing and intensity of these exercises, however, should be approached with caution, warns Dr Anusha Rao P, consultant, obstetrics and gynecology at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad. According to the doctor, postpartum exercise can typically begin after receiving clearance from a gynecologist, usually around 6 weeks after a vaginal delivery and a bit later for a C-section. "The initial focus is often on gentle movements and pelvic floor exercises."

3/7

Low-impact Exercise

"Low-impact exercise like walking is generally safe and beneficial. It helps improve cardiovascular health without putting excessive strain on the body," says the doctor.

5/7

Walking On A Treadmill

According to her, walking on a treadmill can be a suitable postpartum exercise, especially when adjusted to a comfortable pace. "It provides cardiovascular benefits without high impact. Start slowly and listen to your body."

6/7

Taking It Slow

"Pregnancy and childbirth strain muscles, and rushing into intense exercise may impede the recovery process," says Dr Anusha. She adds that ligaments and joints may still be more flexible due to hormonal changes, increasing the risk of injury if exercises are too strenuous." Also Read - Here Are 3 Superfoods Your Body Will Need To Heal Itself Post Delivery

7/7

Risk Of Incontinence

"When it comes to pelvic floor health, gradual progression allows the pelvic floor to regain strength without excessive stress, reducing the risk of issues like incontinence. Always consult your gynecologist for personalised advice," the doctor concludes.