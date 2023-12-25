This Is What New Mothers Need To Know About Postpartum Exercises

When Do Postpartum Exercises Begin?









Postpartum exercises play a crucial role in helping mothers regain strength, flexibility, and overall well-being after giving birth. The timing and intensity of these exercises, however, should be approached with caution, warns Dr Anusha Rao P, consultant, obstetrics and gynecology at Yashoda Hospitals Hyderabad. According to the doctor, postpartum exercise can typically begin after receiving clearance from a gynecologist, usually around 6 weeks after a vaginal delivery and a bit later for a C-section. "The initial focus is often on gentle movements and pelvic floor exercises."